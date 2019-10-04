MARIETTA — Not often do high school football teams head into Week 7 searching for its first touchdown of the season, let alone a win.
Lassiter finally got both firsts of 2019 out of the way on Friday night, essentially at the same time. Just over 5 minutes into the game, senior defensive back Jack Ferguson ran free, blocked a Mustangs' punt, and returned the ball for a touchdown as the sideline and student section erupted.
It was the only score the Trojans needed to claim a 7-3 win, their first of the season, over Kennesaw Mountain.
Everything else was on par with what the Trojans (1-4) had done to this point in the season — an offense stuck in neutral and a defense unwilling to succumb to momentum swings.
None of that mattered. Victory was enough for jubilation that poured onto the field, players and students crowded in a cocoon of celebration.
It was the first win for coach Sean Thom.
“How fitting was that,” Thom said. “I’m so happy for our players. They deserve it so much. There’s no quit in any of them and they showed it tonight.”
Kennesaw Mountain (0-5) outgained the Trojans 387 to 58, led by a stellar performance from freshman tailback Tyson Jenkins who had 30 carries for 140 yards. But for every big gain Jenkins had, the Trojans stiffened, containing the yardage to the center of the field.
The Mustangs felt like their go-ahead score would come, but their biggest mistake came when freshman quarterback Cayman Prangley couldn’t handle a snap on fourth-and-3 at midfield with just over 3 minutes left. Kennesaw Mountain did get one more shot, but it was 91 yards away with no timeouts. Lassiter’s defense stood one more time, forcing Jailen Taylor down before he could start a flurry of laterals on the final play.
Kennesaw Mountain looked poised for its first win of the year on its first drive, but it settled for a 32-yard field goal from Aidan Williams. The Mustangs were hurt by untimely penalties, which totaled 100 yards.
After the game Kennesaw Mountain players filtered to the far end zone as Lassiter celebrated before both teams returned to shake hands. Coach Caleb Carmean was proud of the effort of his young group.
“I know I’m coaching good dudes,” Carmean said to his team afterward. “It takes grown men to get up and go back to midfield to shake hands of every guy from that other sideline.”
For a team led by freshman at quarterback and tailback, the Mustangs are still a work in progress.
“I believe in (Cayman),” Carmean said of the 14-year old signal caller, who completed 13 of 26 passes for 106 yards. “ Not just me but the team believes in him too.”
As for Jenkins?
“He’s legit,” Carmean exclaimed.
Lassiter will host Walton while the Mustangs will host North Cobb to open region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.