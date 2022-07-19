Kennesaw State outfielder Josh Hatcher was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday.
Hatcher, the 289th overall selection, ended the 2022 season with the second-highest batting average (.391) in Kennesaw State's Division I history and set a new single-season record for doubles (26) and slugging percentage (.667). He also became the second Owl to surpass the 100-hit mark in a single season after former catcher Max Pentecost, who had 113 hits in 2014.
Hatcher, a product of Lee County High School in south Georgia, led the NCAA in hits (109) and doubles and was named a first-team All-ASUN Conference selection and third-team Collegiate Baseball All-American.
Hatcher also became the first player in Kennesaw State history to hit for the cycle, doing it twice in less than a week. His first cycle came in a win against Georgia Tech, and the second was two games later against North Florida to become only the third player in NCAA history to hit for two cycles in the same season.
Hatcher's selection by Texas was fitting, with Kennesaw State coach Ryan Coe serving 12 years as a scout for the team before taking the Owls' reins prior to the 2022 season.
Hatcher became the 72nd draft pick in Kennesaw State baseball history and extended a streak of 14 consecutive years in which the Owls have had at least one player drafted, excluding the 2020 draft shortened to five round due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
