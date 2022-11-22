The Kennesaw State women’s basketball team fell 72-59 against Chattanooga on Monday at McKenzie Arena.
Stacie Jones led the Owls with a season-high 15-point performance and Jah’Che Whitfield finished with nine points and team-best six rebounds. Keyarah Berry tied a career-high with eight points.
Former Wheeler High School standout Yazz Wazeerud-Din led the Chattanooga offense, scoring a game-high 24 points, and was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Eight fouls by Kennesaw State allowed Chattanooga to win the free throw battle as the Mocs made 13-for-15 to pull ahead for a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
KSU showed signs of making a comeback scoring 24 points in the final 10 minutes. Lyndsey Whilby made a pair of 3-pointers and Jones added nine of her 15 points but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.
Kennesaw State had four fouls and two turnovers five minutes into the first quarter, leading UTC to start with an early 13-4 lead with Wazeerud-Din accounting for 10 quick points.
The Owls closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 18-12.
Gillian Piccolino opened the second quarter with KSU’s first 3-pointer, as Chattanooga committed two turnovers and limited the Mocs to two field goals over the first four minutes. Whitfield made back-to-back jumpers as the Owls outscored the Mocs 11-10 to go into the half down 28-23.
Both teams struggled on the floor early in the third. Driving layups by Amani Johnson and Keyarah Berry cut the deficit to pull the Owls within nine before Chattanooga answered to extend the lead back to double digits on the following possession.
