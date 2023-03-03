Kennesaw State’s Amani Johnson and Jah’Che Whitfield both earned ASUN Conference recognition Friday, with the Owls having dual all-conference for the first time in their Division I history.
Johnson, a graduate senior from North Versailles, Pennsylvania, and one of the most accomplished Owls in team history, was named third-team all-conference and also all-academic.
Johnson, a three-time all-conference pick and four-time all-academic selection, is averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game directing the offense from the point guard spot. She also boasts a 4.0 grade-point average as she pursues her master’s in business administration.
Johnson leads the ASUN in minutes played (36.8) and is in the top five of the conference in assist/turnover ratio (1.93), assists (139) and assists per game (4.8). She finished the regular season with a Division I-era team-record 139 assists and is the all-time Division I leader in scoring (1,644), assists (624), field goals made (603), field goals attempted (1,615), minutes played (5,125) and steals (252).
Whitfield, a graduate senior from Sumter, South Carolina, was voted second-team all-conference after being one of Kennesaw State’s most consistent and productive players, scoring in double-figures in 20 of her last 23 contests and all but three conference games.
Whitfield leads the Owls in scoring (14.2), rebounding (5.6), defensive rebounds (128), made field goals (150), field goals attempted (354), free throws made (90), steals (45) and free throws attempted (131). She ranks sixth in the ASUN in points per game, 15th in rebounds (5.6) and has scored more than 1,400 points in her career at Winthrop and Kennesaw State.
Whitfield has led the team in scoring 13 times this season and has scored over 20 points on four occasions.
Johnson and Whitfield have been integral pieces to Kennesaw State’s resurgence this season. The Owls (14-15, 10-8) posted the most overall wins in nearly 10 years and their first 10-win season in conference play since 2008-09.
In addition to that milestone, the Owls finished with a 9-4 mark at home this season, the most wins by Kennesaw State at the KSU Convocation Center since 2015-16.
Seventh-seeded Kennesaw State will face eighth-seeded Jacksonville State in the opening round of the ASUN tournament Saturday at 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Winning the conference’s top awards were Florida Gulf Coast’s Tishara Morehouse (Player of the Year) and Karl Smesko (Coach of the Year), North Alabama’s Skyler Gill (Defensive Player of the Year), Eastern Kentucky’s Antwainette Walker (Newcomer of the Year), Austin Peay’s Shamarre Hale (Sixth Player of the Year) and Bellarmine’s Gracie Merkle (Freshman of the Year).
