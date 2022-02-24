1963 - On Oct. 9, KSU is chartered as a junior college tentatively named Cobb County Junior College.
1965 - Horace Sturgis becomes the future college's first president.
1966 - College opens in fall as Kennesaw Junior College with enrollment of 1,014 students.
1976 - Kennesaw Junior College becomes a four-year college and is redesignated Kennesaw College.
1981 - Betty Siegel becomes second president.
1980s - School initiates its first graduate degree programs in business and education.
1988 - College renamed Kennesaw State College.
1996 - Kennesaw State achieves university status.
2002 - KSU builds its first residence halls and parking decks
2006 - Dan Papp becomes university's third president.
2006 KSU begins first doctoral programs.
2015 - KSU merges with nearby Southern Polytechnic State University.
2016 - Sam Olens appointed KSU president.
2018 - Pamela Whitten becomes KSU president.
2018 - KSU classified as a doctoral research institution with R2 status.
2021 - KSU endowment reaches $102 million.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.