1963 - On Oct. 9, KSU is chartered as a junior college tentatively named Cobb County Junior College.

1965 - Horace Sturgis becomes the future college's first president.

1966 - College opens in fall as Kennesaw Junior College with enrollment of 1,014 students.

1976 - Kennesaw Junior College becomes a four-year college and is redesignated Kennesaw College.

1981 - Betty Siegel becomes second president.

1980s - School initiates its first graduate degree programs in business and education.

1988 - College renamed Kennesaw State College.

1996 - Kennesaw State achieves university status.

2002 - KSU builds its first residence halls and parking decks

2006 - Dan Papp becomes university's third president.

2006 KSU begins first doctoral programs.

2015 - KSU merges with nearby Southern Polytechnic State University.

2016 - Sam Olens appointed KSU president.

2018 - Pamela Whitten becomes KSU president.

2018 - KSU classified as a doctoral research institution with R2 status.

2021 - KSU endowment reaches $102 million.

