Kennesaw State moved into a three-way tie for first place in the ASUN Eastern Division with a 62-60 victory over North Florida on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Owls (8-8, 3-0) completed a sweep of three games in five days and won their second straight on the road. The victory gave them their first four-game win streak since the 2017-18 season, and the first time they have won two straight road games since 2016-17.
The win also set up a game with Liberty on Thursday at the KSU Convocation Center, which could be for sole possession of the division lead. A victory would also be the first five-game win streak for Kennesaw State since a six-game streak during the 2009-10 season.
“Really proud of our team (Monday),” Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “To go on the road, to play three games in five days, to gut that win out the way we did really shows our belief in each other. It showed out toughness and our grit and that we’re growing up a little bit.”
After trailing 34-28 at the half, Kennesaw State opened the second half with a 9-2 run to take the lead 37-36. The lead grew to its biggest margin of eight — 55-47 — with 7:40 to play. Isaiah Reddish, playing his most significant minutes of the season, scored five of his season-high 10 points during the run.
Kennesaw State led 59-56 with 3:06 to play before it suddenly went ice-cold from the free-throw line, missing seven of eight free throws over the closing moments. The only basket during that time was a driving layup by Chris Youngblood to put the Owls up 61-59.
Youngblood led Kennesaw State with 16 points.
North Florida (4-14, 0-5) also struggled from the line in the final minutes, going 1-of-4. Still, the Owls’ lead was only 61-60 will 1.8 seconds left, and the Ospreys had an inbound play with a final chance to win the game. Instead, Spencer Rodgers stole the inbound pass under the basket to secure the victory.
Demond Robinson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Kennesaw State, while former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden finished with eight points and four assists. Reddish added seven rebounds.
