A tumultuous school year will end in triumph for Cheyenne Murphy.
The nursing major dealt with a global pandemic and all the resulting consequences — a postponed wedding, online classes, ground-zero work experience and the death of her grandmother because of COVID-19 — and has emerged one of the latest graduates of Kennesaw State University.
Along with a nursing externship in the labor and delivery unit at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Murphy still had coursework to complete, including clinical assessments, a clinical project, essays and weekly modules. While she and her classmates made the transition, she said they miss not only each other’s company but also the ability to practice nursing skills in a hands-on environment.
Fortunately, Murphy said her professors have been flexible and understanding of the current circumstances and have shepherded the summer graduating class to the finish line with great patience.
Outside of school, Murphy had a lot on her plate the past couple of months. She scheduled her wedding for this April, but the venue closed down because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, she and her fiancé had a smaller ceremony in July, and the venue rescheduled the ceremony for one year hence — April 10, 2021 — so she will have the big ceremony as planned.
Along with the wedding, Murphy’s KSU story has another happy ending. On July 6, she said, she accepted a night-shift nursing position on the labor and delivery unit at Augusta University Medical Center, and she and her husband have signed a lease on a house nearby — convenient to her job and his deployment to Fort Gordon.
