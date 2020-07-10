The Kennesaw State University Foundation has inducted five new trustees and named Trent Turk, the founder and CEO of GeoSurvey Ltd., as its newest board chair.
Turk, a graduate of Southern Polytechnic State University with a degree in civil engineering technology, has shown a passion for higher education by serving in many roles with the SPSU Foundation and then the Kennesaw State Foundation. He succeeds James Dunn as chair of the Foundation, the nonprofit that oversees funding of student scholarships and other financial support of KSU.
Turk praised the KSU Foundation’s nominating committee, led by Michael J. Coles, for recommending this year’s five new inductees to the board of trustees:
- Angie Alexander – project manager, Amazon
- Ron L. Braund – president and co-founder, Family Business Transitions/CoMission for Children
- R. Allen Brooks – president, ServIT
- Beth Lowry – executive vice president, Holder Construction
- Alana Mueller – partner, Bennett Thrasher LLP
The new trustees will serve five-year terms through July 1, 2025. Trustees Frank Howard and Judith Moen have also been re-elected to serve a second five-year term on the board.
Turk, who previously was the board’s vice chair/chair-elect, will continue to serve on the Foundation’s executive committee. Joining him as 2020-21 officers are Steven Cadranel, vice chair/chair-elect; Andre Schnabl, treasurer; Douglas Jones, secretary; and Dunn, immediate past chairman.
Longtime trustees Stanley Dysart and Hollister Hill are concluding their time on the board due to trustee term limitations. Dysart served on the board of trustees for 19 years and Hill for 16 years.
