2021 budget: $563 million; 2022 budget: $615 million

2021 enrollment: 42,983 (38,973 undergraduates, 4,010 graduates)

Student body profile

  • 74% full-time, 26% part-time
  • 94% in-state
  • 51% female
  • 48% white, 25% Black, 13% Latino, 5% Asian

2019 endowment: $47.5 million; 2021 endowment: $102 million 

2019 fundraising total: $11.6 million; 2021 fundraising total: $23.9 million

2018 major gifts: 54; 2021 major gifts: 107

2016 student scholarship spending: $1.5 million; 2021 student scholarship spending: $3.3 million

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.