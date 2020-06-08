Vedad Kovac does not mind getting surprise early-morning wake-up calls for this kind of news.
Lassiter boys soccer coach David Penny got him out of bed early Monday morning to tell him that he was named the Georgia Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Kovac said he was so thrilled to be selected that he got the rest of his family out of bed.
Kovac was the first Cobb County player to be chosen since Walton's Holden Fender was given the honors in 2012. Previous Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year winners include Dalton's Omar Hernandez (2018, 2019), McIntosh's Jake Donaldson (2017) and Dunwoody's Josh Bronstorph (2016).
“I was so excited,” Kovac said. “I was woken up when my coach called me, and when I saw that it was him calling, I knew it was about the Gatorade. When he told me, I went to my parents room and woke them up and then I woke up my brother and told him. This means a lot. I didn't just do it for myself. I'm happy to dedicate to my family and my school.”
Kovac, who will be playing soccer at Michigan State in the fall, was having a season to remember for the Trojans (7-1) before it was canceled in mid-March due to COVID-19.
In just eights games, he had already tallied 17 goals and 14 assists. He had hat tricks in Region 4AAAAAAA wins over Etowah and Woodstock and tacked on four goals against Wheeler.
“He's had great stats through eight games and had a lot good things going for him,” Penny said. “He's worked so hard. I'm really proud of him.”
Kovac was also named the Region 4AAAAAAA Player of the Year in 2019, and he plays for Bosnia's U19 National Team. He finished his Lassiter career with 47 goals and 25 assists and a 3.65 GPA.
Ever since he first started playing the game at 4 years old, Kovac prides himself on being an unselfish player who gets his teammates involved. His speed has been an asset and can often get around being double teamed.
“He's probably one of the most technical players I've ever coached,” Penny said. “He's really good off the ball and can create space for himself. When he's on the ball, he's really fast with both feet. He's really quick off the dribble and has quick turns.”
Kovac said one area he wants to improve on this summer is his touch. He's also said he needs to get stronger and faster in preparation for the collegiate level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.