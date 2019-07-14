Jonathan Keppler did something Sunday that had not been done by a Cobb County resident in 38 years.
He shot a final round 73, to finish at 7-under par and win the 98th Georgia Amateur Championship held at Ansley Club-Settindown Creek in Roswell.
Keppler, the Florida State and former Kennesaw Mountain standout, held off Atlanta’s Timothy Schaetzel to win by three shots and become the first Georgia Amateur champion from Cobb County since Bill Bergin won in 1981.
Keppler, the son of Marietta Country Club head professional Stephen Keppler, did not have a round better than 68 during his collegiate season with the Seminoles, but he shot rounds of 68-66 on Thursday and Friday to get to 10-under par and build a three-shot lead. He maintained it on the weekend with rounds of 74-73.
The 22-year-old Marietta resident joins a distinguished list of previous champions, including Bobby Jones, Charlie Yates, Tommy Aaron, Allen Doyle, Harris English and Russell Henley.
