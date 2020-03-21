Running back Kenyan Drake is getting a huge raise.
The former Hillgrove High School standout, signed a one-year tender worth $8,483,000 to remain with the Arizona Cardinals. His agency, SportsTrust Advisors announced on Saturday. His previous contract paid him $952,941.
The news was first reported by ESPN.
Drake, was given the transition tag on Monday, which game him the opportunity to negotiate a potential long-term deal with other teams, but the Cardinals had the right of first refusal.
Originally a third round draft pick out of Alabama by Miami in 2016, he fell out of favor in south Florida this past season under new coach Dolphins coach Brian Flores during the team's rebuilding process. Drake entered 2019 off the best season of his career where he had a combined 1,162 yards of total offense. He ran for 535 yards and four touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 477 yards and five touchdowns.
His time in Miami will be best remembered for 2018's "Miami Miracle," when he caught a lateral and weaved his way 50 yards through the New England defense for a game-winning touchdown as time expired.
Drake was traded to the Cardinals in October and flourished in coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Drake finished the season with a career-high 817 rushing yards in 2019, 643 yards and eight touchdowns came during his eight games in Arizona.
His best game of the season may have been against the Cleveland Browns when he ran 22 times for 137 yards and scored four touchdowns. He followed that effort the following week with a career high 162 yards rushing against Seattle.
In five NFL seasons, Drake has rushed for 2,175 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has caught 144 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns, and he has a 96-yard kickoff return for a score.
Drake is expected to become Arizona's primary running back for 2020. He is expected to become one of the focal points of an offense that includes quarterback Kyler Murray, future hall of fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and newly acquired receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who the Cardinals just got in a trade with the Houston Texans for former starting running back David Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.