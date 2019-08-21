Kennesaw State University welcomed a record number of freshmen for the first day of the fall semester on Monday, according to reports from the university.
Nearly 6,500 freshman students enrolled for fall 2019, that’s an increase of more than 30% over last fall, the university reported in a news release Wednesday. The freshman class enters KSU with an average high school GPA of 3.4.
In addition to the increase in enrollment, the university will hire 100 full-time faculty this year, the release states.
“Kennesaw State is a university on the move with a growing reputation as a destination campus,” said KSU President Pamela Whitten. “Kennesaw State is already home to highly talented and deeply dedicated faculty. To ensure that we provide every opportunity for student success, it is critical that our faculty numbers keep pace.”
Whitten said hiring the additional staff will ensure students are getting the attention they need and the university can offer the courses necessary for their timely graduation.
Earlier this year, a study by U.S. News listed KSU 10th in the nation and No. 1 in Georgia for admissions yield rate, or the percentage of students who choose to enroll once accepted. It was the second consecutive year that the university was included in the ranking.
