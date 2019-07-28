Former Kell High School standout and Georgia star Kendell Williams was in position to win the women’s heptathlon Sunday at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships going into the final event, which was the 800 meters.
Williams, a 2016 Olympian, did not have her best race in the 800, having to settle for 14th overall with a time of 2 minutes, 20.92 seconds. Her top rival competitor Erica Bougard, ended up second in 2:12.41.
Bougard, a former Mississippi State athlete, claimed the heptathlon with 6,663 points after winning the 800, and Williams was runner-up with 6,610. Bougard, Williams and third place finisher Chari Hawkins (6,230) each qualified for the heptathlon in the World Championship in Athletics at Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 27-Oct. 6.
Former Kennesaw State star Jordan Gray ended up 10th overall with 5,903 points.
The competition between Bougard and Williams mirrored that of the 2012 United States Junior Championships where Williams was leading the heptathlon standings after six events before Bougard bested her in the 800 to prevail.
Williams, whose older brother Devon Williams won the decathlon Friday, got off to a great start Sunday after trailing Bougard by three points following Saturday’s events. Williams cleared 22 feet, 5 inches to win the long jump with Bougard (21-5) taking second. Her long jump victory catapulted Williams into first place where she led by 95 points.
Bougard started gaining ground in the javelin where she took second by throwing 150-3 and Williams was third with a 145-4 heave.
On Saturday, Williams finished second place behind Bougard in the 100 hurdles (12.84), high jump (6-0 ¾) and the 200 meters (23.91). She also took fifth in the shot put (44-0) but managed to gain ground when Bougard slipped to 11th.
Gray’s highlight over the weekend was throwing a personal-best 45-9 in the shot put to finish second behind Annie Kunz. She was also fourth in the long jump (20-9 ¾).
Devon Williams claimed the decathlon by winning the 110-meter hurdles in 13.78 and the discus by clearing 162-3. Other highlights include finishing second in the pole vault and third in the 400.
