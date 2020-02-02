The Kell boys have not lost a game since they played Wheeler in a showcase tournament during the Christmas holidays, winning 11 straight games.
The Kell girls have not lost a game since last season.
That puts the odds of winning the Region 7AAAAA tournament this week in their favor.
Both are No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets. The boys will open Tuesday against the winner of the play-in game between Woodland and Rome. The girls will face the winner of Woodland and Paulding County.
Many anticipated the boys being solid this year. The Longhorns brought back most of the players that helped them win 7AAAAA a year ago before making it to the state quarterfinals.
“We’re coming together and putting winning before individual successes,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “We’re buying into the defense and and focusing on the little things going on in the game and value each offensive possession.”
The girls’ success came as a bit of a surprise.
Tony Ingle Jr. is in his second year coaching the Lady Longhorns and needed his first last year to put his system in place. They ended up 11-15 overall, 7-9 in the region.
Now they are enjoying a perfect season with a 25-0 overall record, 16-0 in 7AAAAA, and they are also ranked No. 2 in AAAAA.
The Lady Longhorns have succeeded by playing aggressive defense and shooting the ball well.
“I think we’re getting better every day,” Ingle, Jr. said. “We’ve been playing well the last couple of weeks. We just hope we can keep it going in the region (tournament).”
The Kell boys (21-4, 15-1) are ranked fourth in Class AAAAA and got to where they are by playing a rigorous non-region schedule. Two of their four losses came against Wheeler and Milton, and both could make deep runs in the state’s highest classification.
During Kell’s 11-game winning streak, with 10 of them coming against 7AAAAA opponents, they avenged an earlier loss to Hiram by coming back from 15 points down to win 70-67 on the road.
The Longhorns also grinded out a 96-86 win over Carrollton at home.
Scoota Henderson continues to play well for Kell, averaging 24 points and seven rebounds per game. Najhae Colon has averaged 14 points, and Jaylon Brown has been averaging double digits since the new year.
“We’re coming out ready to play,” Sellers said. “We’ve done a better job of not looking ahead and focusing on the task at hand each night out.”
Henderson’s younger sister Crystal is not only a freshman on the Kell girls roster, but a very special one, Ingle, Jr. said. Crystal Henderson has averaged 19 points a game, five assists and four steals. Kya Williams is posting an average of 10 points and five steals.
Kell has also been getting spare minutes from McKenzie Franklin, who was recently cleared to play from an ACL injury sustained last spring.
The toughest January stretch for the Lady Longhorns was having to place Rome twice, plus Villa Rica and Carrollton during an eight-day stretch.
Kell managed to escape Carrollton with a 54-52 win at home Jan. 24.
“I think everyone is kind of growing together and believing in one another and staying focused,” Ingle, Jr. said. “Everyone has improved a little and the team has improved a lot.”
