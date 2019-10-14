Kell softball did not have the most productive regular season, yet it is still playing.
Once the Lady Longhorns entered the Region 7AAAAA tournament as one of the lower seeds, the Longhorns (15-17) found a way to survive and secure the No. 4 playoff spot after winning only five region games during the season.
Now the Lady Longhorns are one series win away from making a trip to Columbus after sweeping Arabia Mountain in the first round of the Class AAAAA state tournament. However, they expect to have their hands full against the No. 8-ranked Starr’s Mill today on the road.
Pitcher Mia DeAngeles had much to do with Kell’s late season burst after recovering from tendonitis in her pitching arm that has limited her pitching for most of the season.
DeAngeles appears to be close to 100 percent after throwing a no-hitter in the first game against Arabia Mountain and a complete game in the second, combining for 21 strikeouts.
Also, Kell’s defense has tightened up since the regular season and a couple of their bats have chose the right time to break out of their hitting slumps. One of those hitters is Val Artigues, who has hit .500 since the region tournament.
Brooke Smith and Brooke Kell appear to be the constants in the lineup, maintaining .356 and .330 batting averages, respectively.
“Honestly, as long as we are hitting, we can compete with any team,” Kell coach Kevin Foster said. “If we can hit the ball, we can give anyone a run for their money.”
Mount Paran Christian (is going to rely on its hitting to get back to Columbus when it goes on the road to face Strong Rock Christian in the second round Wednesday. The Lady Eagles (15-10) combined for 31 hits and 24 runs in their sweep of Darlington.
“That is typical Mount Paran,” coach Kristy Hubbard said. “That’s what we can do for sure and hope that we can do that Wednesday at Strong Rock.”
Erin Hubbard combined for five hits and seven RBIs in the series. Mallory Westbrook had a great Game 2, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Although Pope has done its fair share of hitting this season, beating teams by an average of more than 10 runs. In Pope’s lopsided sweep over Douglas County in the first round of the Class AAAAAA tournament, Zoe Laneux had a combined three home runs and eight RBIs.
Going into its second round series against Houston County, which went to Columbus last year, the Lady Greyhounds (24-4) stressed pitching and defense to limit their opponent’s power.
“They have some speedsters and girls with pop,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “Hopefully, we can keep making plays behind our pitchers.”
In Class AAAAAAA, both Lassiter and Hillgrove are close to making a return to Columbus after they both made the trip a year ago.
The Lady Trojans will head to Grayson on Wednesday after rallying from a game down from behind to beat Newnan in three in the first round.
Lisa Heller hit a three-run home run in the first inning of the decisive game and went on to have a solid outing in the circle before coming away with a 6-2 win.
Heller, along with Grayson Tucker, Logan Champion and Paige Bennett have been solid at the plate going into Lassiter’s series against the third-ranked Lady Rams.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Lassiter coach Jason Campbell said. “(Grayson) is one of the top teams in the state for a good reason.”
Hillgrove swept Camden County in its opener and will be playing at North Forsyth.
