A 39-9 Kell win at Villa Rica on Friday implies that the Longhorn had a great game at all three phases, but the coaches and players would disagree.
It wasn’t until the second half when Kell really started putting it all together.
In the first half, the Longhorns threw an interception in the end zone. A 98-yard touchdown was called back for holding and they missed an extra point on their first touchdown of the game.
Arguably the highlight of the first half for Kell was limiting Villa Rica to less than 10 points.
Things really started looking up for Kell after halftime when it scored 21 unanswered points.
“I was pleased with how responded in the second half,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of adversity this season, but we have to do a better job of not coming out flat. We have to be ready to play football from the very first snap.”
The third quarter started with defensive end Vincent Dinkins scooped up a loose ball and took it to the end zone to extend Kell’s lead. David Mbadinga added another score on a 55-yard run before quarterback Corbin LaFrance scrambled from two yards out for the final touchdown.
Kell got points in the first half on a six-yard run by Mbadinga and a pair of touchdown passes from LaFrance to Jamal Hill.
Kell (5-1, 3-1) is sitting at fourth in the Region 7AAAAA standings behind Carrollton, Hiram and Rome and will be tested Friday when Carrollton visits Cobb EMC Corky Kell Stadium.
