MARIETTA -- When Jada Peterson was asked how stressful the fourth quarter was during Kell's second-round state tournament game against Langston Hughes on Friday night, she did not hold back.
“From a scale of 1-10, it was about an 8.5 for me,” Peterson said.
Trailing by 11 midway through the third quarter, Langston Hughes rallied to tie the game midway through the fourth, but Kell used team effort on both ends of the floor to eventually emerge with a 57-50 win.
Kell (26-2) will host Rome in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals either Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Lady Longhorns spread the ball around, with Peterson scoring a team-high 19 points and Jada Green added 15. Leading scorer Crystal Henderson finished with 12 points on an average shooting night, but she was still clutch at the free-throw line, going 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter to help close it out.
Amaya Moss finished with seven points and matched Green with 11 rebounds.
“Right now, for the rest of the week,” Peterson said, “we can just relax.”
The stress was at a high for Kell when Langston Hughes (23-8) went on a 10-2 to start the fourth quarter and tied the game at 40-all. The Lady Panthers applied full-court pressure, putting two players on the dribbler and forcing a barrage of turnovers that were converted into points.
While Langston Hughes managed come all the way back from 11 points down, Kell never lost its lead. The teams traded points until the score was knotted at 46-all. Afterwards, the Lady Longhorns moved the ball effectively until they found an open Sydney Moss for the go-ahead layup.
After transitioning to defense, Kell applied some pressure of its own by forcing Langston Hughes to travel with 1:30 left. That led to Peterson hitting a pair of free throws to take a four-point lead.
Langston Hughes' Taylor Caldwell answered with a layup to cut it to 50-48, but Henderson added two more free throws to go back up by four.
With less than a minute left to play in the game, Hughes started attempting 3-pointers that did not fall, with Amaya Moss and Aiya Dudley coming up with clutch rebounds.
That allowed Henderson and Amaya Moss to hit the next five free throws to get separation.
“I'm so proud of my team because we have an element everywhere,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “Obviously, (Henderson) is a great player, but we don't just rely on her. Everybody else did their job. That's what I love about this team. They play together and are not going to quit.”
Although Kell shot 34% in the first half, it converted enough shots to score eight unanswered points to start the second half after trailing by four.
Sydney Moss came through with a 3-pointer during that stretch to cut the deficit to 12-11. Amaya Moss converted a layoff off a steal to put the Lady Longhorns in front.
Green was huge late in the second quarter with a three-point play and a 3-pointer to spot the Lady Longhorns a 25-19 lead.
Langston Hughes' Raven Thompson and Kyla Green were key in orchestrating its early fourth-quarter comeback. Thompson finished the game with 20 points and Greene added 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.