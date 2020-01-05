Kell’s offseason started with a setback when Mackenzie Franklin tore her ACL.
While Franklin could be ready to play late in the season since the injury occured shortly after last season, she was still going to miss significant time, and Kell needed do do something to fill the void.
And it was a big void to fill since Franklin, now a junior, assumed a lot of responsibility last year that included rebounding, knocking down 3-pointers, getting timely steals and attacking the basket.
“I thought (Franklin’s injury) was a good opportunity for other people,” Kell coach Tony Ingle, Jr. said. “Other people stepped up and we kept moving.”
And that is a major reason why Kell is enjoying a perfect 16-0 overall record this season, which includes a huge road win over reigning Region 5AAAAA champion and Class AAAAA state finalist Villa Rica.
The Lady Longhorns have come a long way since last year when Kell won 11 games with only 11 on the roster that included five inexperienced varsity players.
Freshman guard Crystal Henderson is playing a major role in Kell’s turnaround. The younger sister of former Kell standouts China and Onyx Henderson and Kell boys star Scoota Henderson, Crystal is averaging 19 points a game and is often clutch on the free throw line.
In Kell’s 54-41 win over Hillgrove in the championship game of the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic, she scored 23 points and was 9-of-13 from the line in the third quarter. In a 70-45 win over Pope earlier in the tournament, she had roughly 15 points in the third quarter alone.
“She has the mindset of an upperclassman in college and she’s a freshman in high school,” Ingle, Jr. said. “She can take over a game. She controls the game. She can hit 3s, get to the basket and get to the foul line.”
And Henderson is not alone among the underclassmen.
Sophomore forward Amaya Moss has also been impressive along with freshman forwards Jada Green and Jamiah Gregory. It is Moss that most resembles Franklin in terms of being an all-court player, but she is strong off the boards averaging eight rebounds per game.
Green is currently the leading rebounder with nine per game, and Gregory is known to get a double double for the Lady Longhorns.
The underclassmen has made things relatively easy for senior point guard Kya Williams as does Makyah Favors, who is the first to come off the bench.
“It’s been a major relief, I guess I can say,” Williams said. “For the past three years we didn’t have much help. I was stepping up a lot my freshman and my sophomore years, and to have them step up (this year) has made the game a lot more fun and enjoyable.”
Many of Kell’s wins have come against opponents from higher classifications, including defending Region 3AAAAAAA finalist North Cobb. It also has two wins over Sprayberry and has beaten Pope, Etowah, Milton and Walton.
Kell also has a victory over fellow Region 5AAAAA power Carrollton and could be tested at home Saturday against Rome, which is second behind Kell by a game in the region standings.
“I loved how we’ve competed,” Ingle, Jr. said. “We like to take a challenge.”
