“We had to fight through some adversity in the second half, and I thought our kids handled it well,” Vavra said. “It was ugly at times, but give credit to Wheeler, because they made plays when they needed to that got them back in the game.”
Owens scored touchdowns on each of Sprayberry’s first two drives and finished with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Many of those yards were earned after the first defender hit him.
“I am thinking, in that moment, that I am not going to let just one person stop me. I just try to get to the second level and then get as far as I can,” Owens said.
Wheeler was putting together a successful drive on its first drive of the second half with the score 14-0, but penalties marred the drive, and the Wildcats came away with no points on the board. Sprayberry marched right down the field and swung the momentum back in its favor with a touchdown drive to push the lead to 21-0.
“That was really big for us, because it gave us some momentum back. Our kids found a way to get it done,” Vavra said.
Mekhi McKenney answered that Yellow Jackets touchdown with a 95-yard kickoff return on the play to cut the Sprayberry lead to 21-7, and Dashawn Anderson led a fourth-quarter drive capped by his 7-yard touchdown run to shrink the lead to 21-14 with 3:12 left in the game.
Wheeler got another chance, but turned it over on downs to essentially end the game with 41 seconds left.
“After the kick return for a touchdown, that was a big play for them, and it always makes you a nervous wreck when you playing Wheeler, because they have the kind of athletes to make that happen,” Vavra said. “We got kind of sloppy on that play, and then on defense in the fourth quarter.”
Kyle Brown took to the air a lot in the first half for the Yellow Jackets and connected on six of his first nine attempts for 127 yards in the half.
“We knew what we had to do in the beginning of the game, and we just jumped on it,” Brown said. “I have a good connection with my receivers, and we executed well out there.”
Brown’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Fatir Muhammad with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter ended up being the winning score. Brown finished the game 8-of-13 for 158 yards and the touchdown.
Brown’s favorite target was Josh Bush, who had five receptions for 103 yards — all in the first half — for Sprayberry.
