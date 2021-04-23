Lung cancer is called the “silent killer” because it is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, is often diagnosed in later stages, and is surrounded by stigmas regarding cigarette smoking and tobacco use. Additionally, lung cancer has a much larger impact on communities of color, which is why we must work together to end social and health inequalities contributing to disparities in cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment and research.
While health disparities in communities of color are being discussed much more frequently amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they are not new. Lung cancer adversely affects certain communities partly due to a history of targeting by tobacco companies, more people of color living in areas with poor air quality, and limited access to quality and affordable healthcare.
Lung cancer disparities in communities of color are unfortunately very prominent across the country and in Georgia. Black Americans, Latinos and Indigenous Peoples diagnosed with lung cancer face worse outcomes compared to white Americans because they are less likely to be diagnosed early, less likely to receive surgical treatment, and less likely to receive any treatment.
According to the American Lung Association’s “State of Lung Cancer” report:
In Georgia, the early diagnosis rate is 17.6% among Black Americans and 17.9% among Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders, which is significantly lower than the rate of 22.2% among white Americans.
In Georgia, those undergoing surgery as a first course of treatment is 15.6% among Black Americans, significantly lower than 19.2% among white Americans.
Of 30 million uninsured Americans, approximately half are people of color.
Research shows that having health coverage impacts people’s medical care and ultimately health outcomes.
One powerful tool that can improve lung cancer outcomes is screening, and now this life-saving scan is available to significantly more people of color. This March, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) updated its lung cancer screening recommendation. Previously, the guidelines for screening were adults ages 55 to 80, who have a 30 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. The new criteria expand current screening guidelines to include individuals ages 50 to 80, who have a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. The update will more than double the number of Black Americans and Latinos who can get screened. To allow for this increase in screening, access must be improved. Since its approval in 2015, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires individuals must be seen by a physician or healthcare provider before determining if a person is eligible for lung cancer screening, even before a CT scan is performed. This requirement is only for lung cancer screening. By eliminating this requirement, the percentage of Americans able to be screened for lung cancer would increase significantly.
Since lung cancer typically presents symptoms in later stages of the disease, it is crucial not to delay screenings. According to a University of Cincinnati study, “COVID-19 caused a significant disruption in lung cancer screening, leading to a decrease in new patients screened and an increased proportion of suspicious nodules once screening resumed.” Another study by the Epic Health Research Network revealed screenings for colon and breast cancer dropped 86 percent and 94 percent respectively amid the pandemic.
As a community, we have the tools needed to advance health equity among Georgians, but we must form a unified front to tackle this critical issue. Tobacco education, prevention and cessation, screening, and access to quality and affordable healthcare are essential to improving lung cancer outcomes in our communities, especially Black and Brown Communities.
Here’s what you can do:
If you smoke, begin your journey to quit.
Visit SavedByTheScan.org to determine your risk by taking a simple eligibility quiz. If you discover you are at risk, speak with your doctor about getting screened. If you are eligible for a lung cancer screening, talk to your doctor and/or encourage a loved one who may be eligible to get screened.
