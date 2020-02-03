MARIETTA — Emma Norton is always determined to outswim her older brother whenever they race while Mitchell Norton is always determined to never let her win.
That may explain how the Mount Paran Christian siblings got to be so fast in the water.
Both recently won their two individual events at the Cobb County Championships with Mitchell taking the 100 and 200-yard freestyles and Emma winning the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Mitchell’s winning time of 45.31 seconds in the 100 freestyle broke a 17-year-old Cobb County record held by former Olympian and Lassiter standout Bryan Lundquist.
The Class A-AAA state meet this weekend is next on their agenda.
Mitchell had won his debut individual state title in the 200-yard freestyle a year ago and the junior Georgia commitment is looking to add to his collection. He is the No. 1 seed on the psych sheet in both the 100 and 200.
Emma, a sophomore, is looking to start her own collection of state titles and is No. 1 in the 500.
“It’s really cool, honestly, to have my brother with me doing the same thing,” Emma said. “It would be cool for both of us to have a state championship.”
For Emma, it would also be cool to beat Mitchell in a race. But Mitchell is dead set on not letting that happen.
“I try to go as fast as I can to try to beat him,” Emma said. “You can tell that whenever I get close to him, he’ll start picking it up more and makes it harder to keep up with him.”
According to Mitchell, the one thing that his Marlins coach Yit Aun Lim has taught him is to always swim to the best of his ability and to always beat the person swimming next to him.
So how would Mitchell react should Emma get the best of him one day?
“I really don’t know,” Mitchell said. “If Emma beats me in swimming, I’d just have to congratulate her because it would be a tough thing.”
The two of them are just as competitive when they hit the neighborhood tennis courts a couple times a month. On the court, however, they split the competition.
“Everything is a competition in our house,” Mitchell said. “It always has been and is always going to be.”
Both have similar stories as to how they got into swimming. They started out swimming for their neighborhood when they were single digits in age before joining the Marietta Marlins.
Both always loved to swim freestyle, but there is one small difference.
Mitchell always preferred to be quick in the water, where Emma felt she always had the stamina and did not have the build to do sprint freestyle.
Because he does the faster freestyles, Mitchell is known for his quick starts and rapid bursts off the walls. That is one area he is practicing daily along with trying to gain strength.
Emma, who will start looking into college swimming this summer, says she is a quicker finisher in the water than she is a starter, which helps with distance. While it is important for her to start fast enough to be in the lead pack, she needs to have enough stamina left to finish strong.
However, maybe a quicker burst at the start of races is what she needs to improve her chances of beating her brother.
