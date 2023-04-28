The “gun lap” is the last lap of a race in which a pistol is fired as the racer in first place completes the penultimate lap. This immediately causes a surge in adreneline, and even though the racer is in more pain than most people can imagine, he or she immediately picks up the pace and goes for a strong finish.
Today, for all the right reasons, the “gun lap” is called the “bell lap” and instead of firing a gun, a bell is wrung when the lead runner enters into the final lap. The bell is a reminder to the lead runner not to lose the lead… and also a signal to all other runners that if they are to make progress and win or place, they need to move into sprint mode inasmuch as the finish (end) is near, clearly understanding that success in any race, or in any endeavor, at any age or stage, and certainly in life itself, is all about how one finishes.
The concept of applying the gun, or bell lap, to life is a simple, logical one. As we approach new phases in life (e.g. a milestone birthday, school graduation, starting a new job, retirement, or any dramatic change), we all come to grips with the reality of both the closing of one chapter and the opening of another, and we all must face the challenges of change… even our own mortality. And so, the bell lap is a metaphor that there is an end, whether it’s in sight or many miles (years, decades) down the road.
It’s our wake-up call that reminds us life’s only regrets are typically related to the things we didn’t do or didn’t try to do.
Obviously, work on new goals, new ambitions, and new personal quests can be exhausting. When you feel like stopping, think about why you started and revisit your initial goals. Accomplishing even the smallest objectves can be empowering, exciting, exhilarating and hugely satisfying.
If you accept that too late comes too soon and convince yourself that for some activities there might not be a next time nor a second chance, you will stop putting things off and energetically put things on! As the saying goes, “It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years!”
The bell lap makes us realize again and again minutes are more important than money, and we need to spend them wisely.
You might conclude that racing in the bell lap is likened to a second chance and ask the proverbial question, “What’s so important about a second chance?” The answer is simple:
Everything! Second chances, trying new activities, and seeking new ventures and adventures force us to learn new things, to master new skills, to focus on new goals, and to move forward in our life’s journey. After all, trying something new or retrying something you’ve not done in a while writes a new and exciting chapter in your life’s book.
Whether it’s taking up a new hobby, committing to a personal bucket list item, revitalizing a relationship, reinvigorating an old vocation, recalibrating one’s life, finally taking that dream vacation, or starting a new career, fulfilling lives are those that keep moving forward, keep dreaming, and intently (and intentionally) focus on an ongoing commitment to productivity, progress and achievement.
Regardless of your age and life stage, the bell lap metaphor is a signal to you that time is running out and you need to focus on your finish. Some of you see the bell lap as a “wake-up call” and face the last lap in any endeavor with great excitement and what has been called a “runner’s high.” Still others become panicked and fearful of what lies ahead. Their fear is often focused on the unknown. Yet, just as anyone who has had the unfortunate experience of being chased by a dog knows, fear can be an amazing motivator. Imagine how many Olympic records would be broken if every sprinter had a viscious Doberman pincher behind a starting block ready to chase the runner when the starter pistol was fired.
We all have dreams, aspirations, a bucket list, and plans to do something, visit someplace, and subtly… or blatantly… change who we are and what we do. Everthing in business and life is five percent idea and ninety-five percent work and execution. Most of us live in the five percent. We have no shortage of ideas. Sadly, hope has escaped many of us, and dreams have been forgotten. Facing another bell lap in your life boldly and excitedly will motivate you to bring a project to closure, to fulfill a dream, and to be proud of realizing an important life purpose.
Regardless of the task at hand or new milestone you’re targeting, success is always about how you finish. Starting strong is certainly good but finishing strong is clearly great. The quest for your individual business or life purposes is vital. The realization, then achievement, of that purpose is called fulfillment.
Finish strong!
