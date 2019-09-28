crying about it and should be because it kind of puts everything in perspective. It is tough because you want to celebrate the win, but then you feel bad for that kid and his family. It will probably take a couple days for these kids to get over seeing something like that.”
Prior to Ashley’s injury, the teams were locked in a tight battle for nearly the entire Region 7AAAAAA game, but Pope (3-2, 2-1) scored the final 14 points in the game to seal the victory. The Greyhounds rushed for 380 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries.
“We talked before the game that we wanted a fast start, and we wanted to play physical, and I felt like we did not do that in the first half,” Griffin said. “At halftime, I challenged them since that was probably one of the worst halves of football we have played. I felt like we were soft and not physical, and our nature is to be a physical football team. They responded in the second half, and I felt like we just took over in the second half.”
Chattahoochee (1-4, 0-3) did not score in the second half after working back to a 17-17 tie at halftime. The Greyhounds put up 197 rushing yards in the second half and the Pope defense held the Cougars to 54 rushing yards and 208 total offensive yards.
Jasper Merriman led all rushers with 137 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, Paris Cameron added 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Will Zegers had 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Hudson Standfest chipped in field goals of 31 and 34 yards for Pope.
