The electrical issue led to a 15-minute delay for both teams before the game continued.
McEachern started the second quarter in similar fashion to the first with Del Rio-Wilson hitting a wide-open Dacari Collins, who ran with a convoy of blockers 40 yards for an easy touchdown and a 23-0 lead after the 2-point conversion.
The Collins Hill defense bent but did not break, earning a turnover on downs when Del Rio-Wilson could not connect with Simpson on a fade route late in the second quarter.
That momentum carried over for Collins Hill’s offense, which put together four first downs to drive deep into McEachern’s territory in the closing moments of the first half. The quarter came to an end with Sam Horn’s fourth-and-goal pass from the 2-yard line batted down, and the Indians went into the locker room up 23-0.
“Right before the end of the half, (Collins Hill) had a good drive, and I was proud of the way our defense stood up and kept them off the board,” Stephens said. “That’s one of our important goals — don’t give up points before the half.”
McEachern started the second half by taking advantage of good field position.
After a punt put the Indians on their own 44-yard line, it took nine plays for Del Rio-Wilson to find Collins again, this time for a 5-yard score and a 30-0 lead and a running clock into the fourth quarter.
“We were executing early on and getting some one-play drives,” Stephens said. “We feel we came out in the second half and did what they’re capable of doing — running the football and putting points on the board.”
