Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieve the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieve the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieve the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soobum Im
Indiana cheerleader Cassidy Cerny is lifted into the air by teammate Nathan Paris to retrieve a ball that had become wedged underneath the shot clock during Thursday’s game.
USA Today Sports - Troy Wayrynen
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieve the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
The Indiana Hoosiers didn’t have the best performance Thursday night in Portland.
Their cheerleaders, on the other hand, had one of the best of the evening in sports.
After a basketball got wedged atop the backboard during the Hoosiers’ 82-53 loss to Saint Mary’s, two Indiana cheerleaders delivered the biggest play of the game. The fans in Portland loved it, too.
Hoosiers cheerleader Nathan Paris hoisted his teammate, Cassidy Cerny, 13 feet up into the air to retrieve the ball, saving the day and providing one of the best moments of the NCAA Tournament thus far.
The ball got stuck when Saint Mary’s led 45-29 in the second half. A game official stood on a chair and tried to poke the ball with a mop handle but was unsuccessful.
That’s when Paris and Cerny came in.
“They kept trying different ways and nothing really was working,” Paris said alongside Cerny while making an appearance on NBC’s “Today.” “And so all of us kind of looked at each other and our captain, Ethan, (said), ‘We need the tallest guy to lift somebody up to see if we can get to the top of the backboard.’
“So, I’m one of the tallest on the team, so I grabbed Cassidy and said, ‘Maybe this’ll work,’” Paris said.
After Cerny knocked the ball loose, the Moda Center erupted in cheers.
“Oh, what a play!” CBS Sports’ Andrew Catalon said on the broadcast.
“The cheerleader is the hero in Portland!” he exclaimed.
Cerny told “Today” the moment was a bit overwhelming but she’s enjoying it.
“It’s been very cool and very interesting to see how many people have seen the video and are reaching out. It’s just been really cool.”
While Paris and Cerny saved the day, they couldn’t save Indiana from a first-round tournament exit. Saint Mary’s advanced to the second round of the East Region and will play UCLA on Saturday in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.