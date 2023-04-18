CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — RJ Melendez wasn't in the transfer portal long.
Just two weeks after the sophomore announced he would leave the Illinois men's basketball program, he committed to Georgia on Monday morning following a weekend visit to the campus in Athens.
The relationship Melendez had with Georgia coach Mike White and assistant coach Erik Pastrana made a difference. Those coaches were responsible for his first offers out of Central Pointe Christian (Fla.) when White was still at Florida and Pastrana was at Oklahoma State.
"Them reaching out right after I got in the portal and staying consistent with me was a big deal," Melendez told Field of 68's Jeff Goodman during his live commitment. "They still have that trust in me and still see that player from high school not mattering what happened the last two years. Seeing that trust in me was great."
Melendez said Notre Dame, Virginia, Kansas State and Central Florida were also involved in his recruitment since he entered the portal. Taking visits this time around — something he couldn't do in high school because of the pandemic — was helpful in the process.
"Going through this process again and being able to make visits was a lot easier," Melendez said. "It made the process a lot clearer for me and made the decision a lot easier."
Georgia is coming off a 16-16 season in White's first with the team. The Bulldogs went 6-12 in the SEC and finished 11th in the league standings. Playing in the wing-friendly SEC was a sell for Melendez. So was White's pitch for his fit at Georgia.
"I don't see myself playing in the Big Ten another year," Melendez said. "I wanted to make a change. I just want to be able to play somewhere I'm surrounded by wings — athletic wings. ... (White) just wants me to come in (and) make an impact."
Melendez leaves Illinois after playing 54 games — with 19 starts — in his first two seasons.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard had a small role off the bench as a freshman in the 2021-22 season before turning into a part-time starter this past season. Melendez averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds during a struggle of a sophomore season offensively. He shot just 38% overall and 26% from 3-point range.
Melendez attributed those struggles to a shoulder injury he dealt with through the early part of the season. That resolved later in the year, and Melendez put up his first career double-double in a late February home win against Minnesota.
"I feel like it affected a lot in my game because I couldn't really dribble the ball — I couldn't do in and out," Melendez said. "I couldn't shoot the ball. I was trying to change my shot so the pain could be a lot less. My game completely changed because I couldn't do a lot for the team. I was still trying hard and still trying to be on the court and helping the team to win."
