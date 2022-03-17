Nearly 300 Atlantans hit a home run for the land and people of Israel on March 1 at the Jewish National Fund-USA’s 18th Annual Jack Hirsch Memorial Breakfast.
This year’s theme was “Breakfast at the Ballpark,” and was hosted at Truist Park, the home stadium of the Atlanta Braves.
Chaired by Mark Kopkin with support from Engagement Chairs Caryn Berzack, Lindsay Lewis and Samantha Weidenbaum, the event honored long-time local philanthropist, Abe Schear, aka “Mr. Baseball.” Schear is a partner in the Real Estate and Leasing practice of Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and serves as the editor of its Baseball Digest publication. A proud member of JNF-USA’s Herzl Society, Lawyers for Israel, Gould Legacy Society and a former member of the Atlanta Board of Directors and Board of Trustees, Schear has also authored "I Remember When: A Collection of Memories from Baseball's Biggest Fans."
The event also featured a conversation with two Jewish baseball icons — Ron Blomberg and Art Shamsky — who enlightened community members about how their Jewish values and upbringing helped them score highly successful careers in the oldest major professional sports league in the world.
Attendees were excited to take photographs with the Braves’ 2021 World Series trophy and learn about Jewish National Fund-USA’s critical projects in Israel’s Negev Desert and Galilee regions that will impact the global Jewish community for generations to come.
For more information, contact Beth Gluck, Executive Director, Greater Atlanta at bgluck@jnf.org or 404-236-8990, ext. 851.
