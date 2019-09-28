The Hoyas made the Catamounts pay with a 58-yard touchdown from Gavin Hall to Marques Owens.
A 14-0 first-quarter lead gave Harrison early control on offense, making it tougher for Dalton to stick with Gibbs and the running game.
But the Catamounts didn’t give up on him, and Gibbs managed a 38-yard touchdown up the middle early in the second quarter to cut Harrison’s lead in half.
However, Harrison’s offense refused to get off the field until it had another touchdown and added to its lead on a 31-yard strike from Hall to Mason Babay.
Hall and Babay connected again for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Hoyas a 28-7 halftime lead.
A three-touchdown lead made it tough on Gibbs and the run-oriented Catamounts, who did not complete their first pass until the fourth quarter.
That lead continued to expand in the third quarter when Marcus Bleazard scored from 11 yards out, carrying a pile of Dalton defenders with him. Harrison capped the scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter when Brandon Godfrey scored from 2 yards out.
Dalton continued to battle and scored twice before time expired. Blackwell scored from 2 yards out and hit Journey Boston for a 42-yard touchdown.
Owens ended up with 150 receiving yards and a touchdown for Harrison, all coming in the first half. Roberts rushed for 109 yards on 16 carries.
“Games like this are fun to be a part of,” Dickmann said. “We just need to stay in the driver’s seat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.