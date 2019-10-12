going to settle down (in the second half),” Dickmann said. “The plan is a three-and-out, and then we need to go down and get some scores. Obviously, the defense came up big for us, and then we made some plays.”
After the teams traded touchdowns on opening drives averaging 6 minutes, Harrison sustained a breakdown in coverage, and Dante Marshall hit a wide-open Asante Das for a 64-yard touchdown to put the Buccaneers in front 14-7.
On the Hoyas’ next drive, a 17-yard pickup was negated by a holding penalty, and they had to punt. Later in the quarter, Harrison quarterback Gavin Hall was intercepted by Allatoona’s Brett Blomquist after the pass deflected off of a Hoyas player.
Even though Allatoona could not capitalize on the interception, its defense had a strip-sack on the next Harrison drive, with Colin Albert recovering. That led to a 27-yard field goal by Jude Kelly.
“I’m just proud of these guys for not panicking — and the coaching staff — and for us coming out in the second half and coming up with a big victory,” Dickmann said.
Harrison’s Brandon Carter came away with an interception on third-and-11 on the fourth play of Allatoona’s drive to start the second half and returned it to the Buccaneers’ 10.
The shortened drive ended four plays later with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Mason Babay.
Afterward, the Buccaneers started controlling the clock and consumed the final 6 minutes of the third quarter before Kelly missed a 60-yard field goal attempt as the period expired.
Allatoona’s defense made a quick stop to get the ball back, but the game quickly changed when Marshall fumbled the ball while attempting to make a forward pass.
The Buccaneers had a chance to get the ball back with over 2 minutes remaining inside Harrison territory on what looked to be a great punt return from Das, but Ryan Smith stripped the ball, with Blake Kearce making the recovery.
Allatoona was forced to burn its remaining timeouts before Harrison ran out the clock.
“We had chances and didn’t take advantage of them,” said Allatoona coach Gary Varner, who was left one win shy of his 100th as a head coach. “When you get two good teams playing, a lot of things happen in a game.”
