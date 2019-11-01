A 14-play, 80-yard drive was capped off by Myles McGee scoring from 1 yard out for a 7-0 lead.
The drive took up more than half of the first quarter. A Harrison fumble on its first drive and a Sequoyah punt kept the score the same through the end of the first 12 minutes.
Harrison took over in the second quarter, forcing a fumble and tying the score only three plays later when David Roberts scored from 15 yards away.
A touchdown by Marcus Bleazard after a 57-yard gain by Roberts gave the Hoyas their first lead. Then, two plays into Sequoyah’s next drive, Brandon Carter intercepted a bobbled pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
Harrison took the second-half kickoff and put together a long drive of its own. Thirteen plays and 90 yards took all but 4:40 off the third-quarter clock, and Gavin Hall found Jay Ziglor for a touchdown pass of 13 yards.
A blocked punt by Malakai Taft set the Hoyas up in the red zone, and backup quarterback Justin Lewis ran it in from 8 yards out. Lewis added another touchdown pass to Ziglor after a Sequoyah fumble to finish the scoring.
Roberts led the Hoyas with 184 yards on 16 carries. His early fumble cost Harrison a possession, but he bounced back to lead the offense for most of the night.
“David, he gets a little fired-up when he makes a mistake,” Dickmann said. “The best thing to do with David when he’s fired-up is to just give him the ball.”
Harrison put up 42 points despite only passing for 66 yards for the game. Sequoyah managed only 37 yards and two first downs in the second half and had 133 total yards in the game.
Dickmann said that even with the region clinched and his team’s playoff seed set, he would not let up or rest players next week against Creekview.
“Only if they’re injured,” he said. “This team really wants to go undefeated in the region. They want to go undefeated for the season. That’s one of their goals. I’m not going to stop them from reaching their goals.”
