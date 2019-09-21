11 of 18 passes for 124 yards, and receiver Fatir Muhammad had a good night with 86 yards on five catches.
Defensively, however, Sprayberry seemed overwhelmed from the start. Five of Harrison’s six touchdowns came on big plays from more than 20 yards out.
“I think, maybe, we tried to do too much, especially defensively,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We try to put our kids in position to make plays, but, at the end of the day, we may have tried to do too much, and it slowed them down.”
After Harrison’s Mason Babay caught a 40-yard touchdown to give the Hoyas a 21-7 lead, Sprayberry put together a solid drive and looked as if it would get points out of it, but a bad snap on a 45-yard field goal attempt took the wind out of the Yellow Jackets’ sails.
