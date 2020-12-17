Today is the 360th day of 2020 and the fifth day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson unconditionally pardoned all those who had participated in the Southern rebellion that led to the Civil War.
In 1974, 25-year-old Marshall Fields crashed his car through a White House gate and threatened to detonate a bomb; he surrendered after a four-hour standoff.
In 1990, Tim Berners-Lee launched the first World Wide Web server.
In 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev resigned as Soviet president. The Soviet Union was officially dissolved the next day.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1727), scientist; Clara Barton (1821-1912), American Red Cross founder; Humphrey Bogart (1899-1957), actor; Cab Calloway (1907-1994), bandleader/singer; Anwar Sadat (1918-1981), Egyptian president; Rod Serling (1924-1975), screenwriter/producer; Jimmy Buffett (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Sissy Spacek (1949- ), actress; Karl Rove (1950- ), political strategist; Annie Lennox (1954- ), singer; Rickey Henderson (1958- ), baseball player; Justin Trudeau (1971- ), prime minister of Canada.
TODAY'S FACT: Americans spent $138.7 billion shopping online during the holiday season in 2019.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, former New York Yankees player and manager Billy Martin died in an automobile accident.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Every writer is a frustrated actor who recites his lines in the hidden auditorium of his skull." -- Rod Serling
TODAY'S NUMBER: 50 million -- units sold of Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," making it the best-selling single of all time, according to Guinness World Records. The song debuted on Crosby's weekly radio program, "The Kraft Music Hall," on this day in 1941.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 21) and full moon (Dec. 29).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.