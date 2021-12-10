TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1620, the Pilgrims went ashore at Plymouth Rock.
In 1913, the New York World newspaper published Arthur Wynne's "Word-Cross Puzzle," the first crossword puzzle.
In 1937, Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the first feature-length animated film, premiered.
In 2013, the Walt Disney Company completed its $4.06 billion purchase of Lucasfilm Ltd.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881), British prime minister; Josh Gibson (1911-1947), baseball player; Joe Paterno (1926-2012), football coach; Jane Fonda (1937- ), actress; Frank Zappa (1940-1993), musician; Samuel L. Jackson (1948- ), actor; Chris Evert (1954- ), tennis player; Ray Romano (1957- ), actor/comedian; Florence Griffith Joyner (1959-1998), Olympic track athlete; Kiefer Sutherland (1966- ), actor; Julie Delpy (1969- ), actress/filmmaker; Steven Yeun (1983- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," derided by Hollywood insiders as "Disney's Folly" while it was in production, cost Disney Studios an estimated $1.5 million to create. Walt Disney mortgaged his home to help cover the unanticipated expenses.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2010, the University of Connecticut Huskies women's basketball team won its 89th consecutive game, setting a new Division I record for consecutive wins.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I understood, through rehab, things about creating characters. I understood that creating whole people means knowing where we come from, how we can make a mistake and how we overcome things to make ourselves stronger." -- Samuel L. Jackson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 41 -- adult male passengers on the Mayflower who signed the Mayflower Compact before disembarking on Plymouth Rock.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 18) and last quarter moon (Dec. 26).
