TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th U.S. state.
In 1869, Wyoming became the first U.S. state or territory to grant women the right to vote.
In 1884, Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" was published.
In 1898, the Spanish-American War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Paris.
In 1901, the first Nobel Prizes were awarded.
In 1967, 26-year-old singer-songwriter Otis Redding died in a plane crash near Madison, Wisconsin.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Lloyd Garrison (1805-1879), journalist/abolitionist; Cesar Franck (1822-1890), composer; Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), poet; Melvil Dewey (1851-1931), librarian; Dorothy Lamour (1914-1996), actress; Susan Dey (1952- ), actress; Michael Clarke Duncan (1957-2012), actor; Kenneth Branagh (1960- ), actor/director; Bobby Flay (1964- ), celebrity chef; Greg Giraldo (1965-2010), comedian; Meg White (1974- ), drummer; Raven-Symone (1985- ), actress; Joe Burrow (1996- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: President Theodore Roosevelt was the first American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, on this day in 1906.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1935, Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago won the first Downtown Athletic Club Trophy, which was renamed the Heisman Trophy in 1936.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I know nothing in the world that has as much power as a word. Sometimes I write one, and I look at it, until it begins to shine." -- Emily Dickinson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- American presidents who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Dec. 10).
