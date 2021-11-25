Sorry, an error occurred.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1913, the Ford Motor Company began operation of its first assembly line.
In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, sparking a new era in the civil rights movement.
In 1969, the United States instituted its first draft lottery since World War II.
In 2008, the National Bureau of Economic Research declared that the United States had been in an official recession since December 2007.
In 2013, China launched Yutu, its first lunar rover.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Tussaud (1761-1850), museum founder; Rex Stout (1886-1975), author; Mary Martin (1913-1990), actress; Lou Rawls (1933-2006), singer-songwriter; Woody Allen (1935- ), filmmaker; Lee Trevino (1939- ), golfer; Richard Pryor (1940-2005), actor/comedian; Bette Midler (1945- ), singer/actress; Nestor Carbonell (1967- ), actor; Sarah Silverman (1970- ), actress/comedian; Akiva Schaffer (1977- ), actor/filmmaker; DeSean Jackson (1986- ), football player; Zoe Kravitz (1988- ), actress/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: At the time of the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955, about 70% of bus riders in the city were African American.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1924, Brooklyn pitcher Dazzy Vance (28 wins, 2.16 ERA, 262 strikeouts) won the National League MVP award over Rogers Hornsby of St. Louis, who had batted .424 for the season.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Marriage is really tough because you have to deal with feelings ... and lawyers." -- Richard Pryor
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.86 million -- men inducted into the U.S. armed forces between 1965 and 1973 through the Selective Service System.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 27) and new moon (Dec. 4).
