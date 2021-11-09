TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1800, the United States Congress met for the first time in Washington, D.C., in the unfinished Capitol building.
In 1869, the Suez Canal was officially opened.
In 1871, the National Rifle Association was granted a charter by the state of New York.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy dedicated Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Shelby Foote (1916-2005), author/historian; Rock Hudson (1925-1985), actor; Martin Scorsese (1942- ), film director; Lauren Hutton (1943- ), actress; Jim Boeheim (1944- ), basketball coach; Danny DeVito (1944- ), actor; Lorne Michaels (1944- ), producer; Stephen Root (1951- ), actor; RuPaul (1960- ), drag queen performer/singer; Jeff Buckley (1966-1997), singer-songwriter; Rachel McAdams (1978- ), actress; Christopher Paolini (1983- ), writer.
TODAY'S FACT: Congress passed the Height of Buildings Act in 1899, stating that no building in Washington, D.C., could be built taller than the Capitol. It was amended in 1910, allowing buildings to be as tall as the width of the adjacent street plus 20 feet.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, with about a minute on the clock and the New York Jets leading the Oakland Raiders 32-29, NBC switched to a scheduled broadcast of "Heidi." Oakland then scored two touchdowns in nine seconds, winning 43-32, as thousands of angry football fans overloaded NBC's telephone switchboard.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "People make a grievous error thinking that a list of facts is the truth. Facts are just the bare bones out of which truth is made." -- Shelby Foote
TODAY'S NUMBER: 58,000 -- average number of airline passengers traveling through Washington Dulles International Airport per day.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 11) and full moon (Nov. 19).
