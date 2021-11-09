Sorry, an error occurred.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1801, the first New York Post newspaper was published.
In 1841, the first underwater tunnel was completed beneath the Thames River in London.
In 1907, Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th U.S. state.
In 1914, the Federal Reserve System of the United States officially opened.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed legislation authorizing the construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: W.C. Handy (1873-1958), composer; George Kaufman (1889-1961), playwright; Burgess Meredith (1907-1997), actor; Jose Saramago (1922-2010), author; Chinua Achebe (1930-2013), author; Marg Helgenberger (1958- ), actress; Dwight Gooden (1964- ), baseball player; Lisa Bonet (1967- ), actress; Oksana Baiul (1977- ), figure skater; Maggie Gyllenhaal (1977- ), actress; Amar'e Stoudemire (1982- ), basketball player; Pete Davidson (1993- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: The $10 bill is the U.S. currency with the shortest life span, lasting an average of 4.5 years in circulation.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, the longest winning streak in college football history ended at 47 games, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish upset the Oklahoma Sooners.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Words that come from the heart are never spoken, they get caught in the throat and can only be read in ones's eyes." -- Jose Saramago
TODAY'S NUMBER: 800 -- length (in miles) of the trans-Alaska pipeline system.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 11) and full moon (Nov. 19).
