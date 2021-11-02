TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1620, religious pilgrims aboard the Mayflower signed the Mayflower Compact.
In 1889, Washington was admitted as the 42nd U.S. state.
In 1918, the Allies and Germany signed an armistice that ended the fighting in World War I.
In 1992, the Church of England and the Anglican Church voted to allow women to become priests.
In 2004, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat died in Paris.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Renwick Jr. (1818-1895), architect; Fyodor Dostoyevsky (1821-1881), author; George Patton (1885-1945), U.S. general; Brother Theodore (1906-2001), comedian; Kurt Vonnegut Jr. (1922-2007), author; Jonathan Winters (1925-2013), actor/comedian; Stanley Tucci (1960- ), actor; Demi Moore (1962- ), actress; Calista Flockhart (1964- ), actress; Leonardo DiCaprio (1974- ), actor; Jon Batiste (1986- ), bandleader/musician.
TODAY'S FACT: The Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, dedicated on this day in 1921, has been guarded 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by soldiers from the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment since midnight on July 2, 1937.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first Major League Baseball player to win Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award in the same year.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "We have to continually be jumping off cliffs and developing our wings on the way down." -- Kurt Vonnegut Jr., "If This Isn't Nice, What Is?"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 41 -- pilgrims who signed the Mayflower Compact.
