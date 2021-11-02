TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Continental Congress created the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 1954, the USMC War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) was dedicated near Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1969, "Sesame Street" premiered on PBS.
In 1977, a human was conceived through in-vitro fertilization for the first time.
In 2001, China was approved for membership in the World Trade Organization.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Martin Luther (1483-1546), leader of the Protestant Reformation; William Hogarth (1697-1764), painter/engraver; Claude Rains (1889-1967), actor; Richard Burton (1925-1984), actor; Ennio Morricone (1928-2020), composer; Tim Rice (1944- ), lyricist; Neil Gaiman (1960- ), author; Tracy Morgan (1968- ), actor/comedian; Ellen Pompeo (1969- ), actress; Walton Goggins (1971- ), actor; Brittany Murphy (1977-2009), actress; Eve (1978- ), rapper/producer; Miranda Lambert (1983- ), singer; Taron Egerton (1989- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 2020, the annual U.S.-China trade deficit was $310 billion, down 10 percent from the 2019 deficit of $345 billion.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, the NBA's Phoenix Suns scored a record 107 first-half points in their 173-143 win over the Denver Nuggets, just three days after the Nuggets had set the record with 90 first-half points against the San Antonio Spurs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "My life growing up was a twisted Bronx version of 'The Color Purple.' It had a much different soundtrack and no trees, but that desperation was the same." -- Tracy Morgan
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- China's rank in the World Trade Organization's 2020 list of the leading exporters in world merchandise trade, with a 14.7% share. The United States was No. 2, with 8.1%.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 4) and first quarter moon (Nov. 11).
