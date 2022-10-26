TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1906, Theodore Roosevelt visited the Panama Canal, becoming the first sitting president to make an official trip outside of the United States.
In 1938, the Nazis launched a national pogrom, later dubbed "Kristallnacht," against Jewish people in Germany and Austria.
In 1965, a massive blackout left much of the northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada, without power.
In 1989, the wall separating West Berlin from East Berlin and the rest of East Germany was opened.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Banneker (1731-1806), astronomer; Elijah P. Lovejoy (1802-1837), abolitionist; Hedy Lamarr (1914-2000), actress/inventor; Spiro Agnew (1918-1996), U.S. vice president; Anne Sexton (1928-1974), poet; Carl Sagan (1934-1996), astronomer/writer; Bob Gibson (1935-2020), baseball player; Chris Jericho (1970- ), professional wrestler/actor; Susan Tedeschi (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Eric Dane (1972- ), actor; Nick Lachey (1973- ), singer/actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The 1965 power grid blackout left an area of 80,000 square miles, and at least 30 million people, without power.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, the Professional Golfers' Association of America eliminated its rule limiting membership to Caucasians.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sometimes the soul takes pictures of things it has wished for, but never seen." -- Anne Sexton
TODAY'S NUMBER: 33 -- Rolling Stone magazine cover appearances (as of late October 2022) by the Beatles' John Lennon. The first issue of the iconic magazine was released on this day in 1967, with Lennon on the cover.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 8) and last quarter moon (Nov. 16).
