TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, Montana was admitted as the 41st U.S. state.
In 1960, John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States, defeating Richard Nixon.
In 2002, the U.N. Security Council unanimously voted to give Iraq a "final opportunity" to disarm.
In 2004, U.S. and Iraqi troops launched a successful siege of the city of Fallujah, an insurgent stronghold.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edmond Halley (1656-1742), astronomer/mathematician; Bram Stoker (1847-1912), author; Margaret Mitchell (1900-1949), author; Esther Rolle (1920-1998), actress; Christiaan Barnard (1922-2001), surgeon; Patti Page (1927-2013), singer/actress; Bobby Bowden (1929-2021), football coach; Bonnie Raitt (1949- ), musician; Alfre Woodard (1952- ), actress; Kazuo Ishiguro (1954- ), author; Michael Nyqvist (1960-2017), actor; Gordon Ramsay (1966- ), chef; Parker Posey (1968- ), actress; Tech N9ne (1971- ), rapper; David Muir (1973- ), TV journalist; SZA (1990- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The synthetic element roentgenium (atomic number 111) was named after physicist Wilhelm Roentgen, who discovered X-rays on this day in 1895.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1966, Frank Robinson of the American League's Baltimore Orioles became the first person to win MVP honors from both baseball leagues. He had been named MVP in the National League in 1961 with the Cincinnati Reds.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I suppose a cry does us all good at times -- clears the air as other rain does." -- Bram Stoker, "Dracula"
TODAY'S NUMBERS: 43 -- age of John F. Kennedy when he won the 1960 presidential election, making him the youngest elected president in U.S. history.
