TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1860, Abraham Lincoln defeated three other candidates to win the presidency.
In 1861, voters in the Confederate States of America elected Jefferson Davis president.
In 1947, "Meet the Press" made its television debut.
In 1975, punk rock pioneers the Sex Pistols played their first concert.
In 1995, Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell announced a deal that would move the nearly 50-year-old NFL franchise to Baltimore.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Dow (1851-1902), economist/journalist; John Philip Sousa (1854-1932), composer; James Naismith (1861-1939), inventor of basketball; Zig Ziglar (1926-2012), author; Mike Nichols (1931-2014), filmmaker; Sally Field (1946- ), actress; Glenn Frey (1948-2016), singer-songwriter; Ethan Hawke (1970- ), actor; Rebecca Romijn (1972- ), model/actress; Pat Tillman (1976-2004), football player; Emma Stone (1988- ), actress; Bowen Yang (1990- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: "Meet the Press," which is the longest-running television series in history and is still on the air, began in 1945 as a radio show called "American Mercury Presents: Meet the Press."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1869, Rutgers College defeated Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey) by the score of 6-4 in the first modern intercollegiate football game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Pride of opinion has been responsible for the downfall of more men on Wall Street than any other factor." -- Charles Dow
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- years in the term for which Jefferson Davis was elected to serve as president. The Civil War ended before his term expired.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 4) and first quarter moon (Nov. 11).
