TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the entrance to King Tutankhamen's tomb in Egypt.
In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began when militants loyal to Ayatollah Khomeini took 66 American hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli gunman.
In 2008, Democratic Senator Barack Obama of Illinois became the first African American to be elected president of the United States.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Will Rogers (1879-1935), humorist/writer/actor; Walter Cronkite (1916-2009), journalist; Art Carney (1918-2003), actor; Doris Roberts (1925-2016), actress; C.K. Williams (1936-2015), poet; Laura Bush (1946- ), first lady; Kathy Griffin (1960- ), comedian; Jeff Probst (1961- ), TV host; Sean "Diddy" Combs (1969- ), rapper/producer; Matthew McConaughey (1969- ), actor; Vince Wilfork (1981- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The peripheral rooms of King Tutankhamen's burial chamber had been looted before Howard Carter's discovery in 1922, while the room in which Tut was actually buried remained completely intact.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game 7 to win the World Series, making the 4-year-old franchise the fastest expansion team to win the MLB championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Take the craziest dream you ever had and go after it. Make it a reality. I don't want you to dream, I want you to do." -- Sean "Diddy" Combs
TODAY'S NUMBER: 444 -- days that 52 of the American hostages in Iran were held captive, until Jan. 20, 1981.
