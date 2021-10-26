TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2 with a dog named Laika aboard. Laika was the first creature to be sent into orbit.

In 1964, residents of Washington, D.C., were eligible to vote in the presidential election for the first time since the city was established in 1800.

In 1973, NASA launched Mariner 10, the first space probe to reach the planet Mercury, from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

In 2014, One World Trade Center opened in New York City.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Cullen Bryant (1794-1878), poet/journalist; Walker Evans (1903-1975), photographer; Charles Bronson (1921-2003), actor; Michael Dukakis (1933- ), politician; Larry Holmes (1949- ), boxer; Anna Wintour (1949- ), fashion journalist; Roseanne Barr (1952- ), comedian/actress; Kate Capshaw (1953- ), actress; Dennis Miller (1953- ), comedian; Phil Simms (1955- ), football player/sportscaster; Dolph Lundgren (1957- ), actor; Evgeni Plushenko (1982- ), figure skater; Colin Kaepernick (1987- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: Though he didn't receive a single electoral vote, third-party candidate Ross Perot won 18.9% of the popular vote nationally in 1992.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2016, the Chicago Cubs ended the longest championship drought in Major League Baseball history at 108 years, defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Truth crushed to earth shall rise again." -- William Cullen Bryant

TODAY'S NUMBER: 162 -- days Sputnik 2 was in orbit. Laika, its canine passenger, died within hours of the launch due to overheating.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 28) and new moon (Nov. 4).

