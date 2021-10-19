Sorry, an error occurred.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1886, President Grover Cleveland dedicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.
In 1919, Congress passed the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, providing for enforcement of alcohol prohibition to take effect on Jan. 17, 1920.
In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to remove his country's nuclear missiles from Cuba, bringing an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 2005, Lewis "Scooter" Libby, chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, resigned following his indictment on charges related to the leaking of a CIA agent's name.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Evelyn Waugh (1903-1966), writer; Francis Bacon (1909-1992), artist; Jonas Salk (1914-1995), medical researcher; Charlie Daniels (1936-2020), singer-songwriter; Jane Alexander (1939- ), actress; Dennis Franz (1944- ), actor; Annie Potts (1952- ), actress; Bill Gates (1955- ), software pioneer; Lauren Holly (1963- ), actress; Andy Richter (1966- ), comedian/actor; Julia Roberts (1967- ), actress; Brad Paisley (1972- ), singer-songwriter; Joaquin Phoenix (1974- ), actor; Frank Ocean (1987- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Despite the agreement that ended the Cuban Missile Crisis on this day in 1962, U.S. forces worldwide remained at DEFCON 3 until Nov. 20.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies to win their second World Series championship in four seasons.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "In that city [New York] there is neurosis in the air which the inhabitants mistake for energy." -- Evelyn Waugh, "Brideshead Revisited"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 354 -- steps from the pedestal to the head of the Statue of Liberty.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Oct. 28).
