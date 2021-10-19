TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1682, the city of Philadelphia was founded.
In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers appeared in a New York City newspaper.
In 1904, the first underground New York City Subway line opened to the public.
In 2005, after three weeks of criticism, Harriet Miers withdrew her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2018, a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pensylvania.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), 26th U.S. president; Emily Post (1872-1960), author; Joe Medicine Crow (1913-2016), historian/author; Dylan Thomas (1914-1953), poet/playwright; Ruby Dee (1922-2014), actress; Roy Lichtenstein (1923-1997), artist; Sylvia Plath (1932-1963), poet; John Cleese (1939- ), actor/writer; Dick Trickle (1941-2013) race car driver; Ivan Reitman (1946- ), director/producer; Fran Lebowitz (1950- ), columnist; Matt Drudge (1966- ), journalist; Scott Weiland (1967-2015), singer-songwriter; Lonzo Ball (1997- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Joe DiMaggio sent roses to ex-wife Marilyn Monroe's crypt in Los Angeles three times per week for the next 20 years after the actress died in 1962. The couple's divorce was finalized on this day in 1954.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, the Boston Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in Game 4 of the World Series, completing the sweep and winning the championship for the first time since 1918.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Classism and greed are making insignificant all the other kinds of isms." -- Ruby Dee
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- number of subway systems worldwide that carry more passengers than the New York City subway (Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Moscow, Tokyo and Guangzhou).
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 20) and last quarter moon (Oct. 28).
