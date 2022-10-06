TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, Lord Charles Cornwallis' British troops surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, heralding an imminent victory for the Continental Army.
In 1960, the United States imposed an embargo on exports to Cuba except for medical supplies and certain foods.
In 1987, "Black Monday" set a new Wall Street record for a single-day decline when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points.
In 2003, Mother Teresa was beatified by Pope John Paul II.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Auguste Lumiere (1862-1954), inventor/filmmaker; Charles Merrill (1885-1956), investment banker; Jack Anderson (1922-2005), columnist; John le Carre (1931-2020), author; Peter Tosh (1944-1987), singer-songwriter; John Lithgow (1945- ), actor; Jennifer Holliday (1960- ), singer/actress; Evander Holyfield (1962- ), boxer; Ty Pennington (1964- ), TV host/carpenter; Jon Favreau (1966- ), actor/filmmaker; Trey Parker (1969- ), TV producer/writer; Jason Reitman (1977- ), filmmaker; Gillian Jacobs (1982- ), actress; Rebecca Ferguson (1983- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the United States, was sworn in on this day in 1789.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Maurice "Rocket" Richard of the Montreal Canadiens became the first NHL player to score 500 goals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sometimes we have to do a thing in order to find out the reason for it. Sometimes our actions are questions, not answers." -- John Le Carre, "A Perfect Spy"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- Emmy wins for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's "South Park." The mature-audiences animated sitcom has been nominated for the Outstanding Animated Program award 18 times in its 25 seasons.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 17) and new moon (Oct. 25).
