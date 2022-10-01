TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid.
In 1845, Texas ratified a state constitution.
In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its former Axis ally.
In 1970, the People's Republic of China and Canada announced they would establish diplomatic relations, prompting Taiwan to break ties with Canada.
In 2010, 33 miners who had survived 69 days underground after a mining accident in Copiapo, Chile, were rescued.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lenny Bruce (1925-1966), comedian; Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), British prime minister; Paul Simon (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jerry Jones (1942- ), Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager; Sammy Hagar (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Doc Rivers (1961- ), basketball player/coach; Kelly Preston (1962-2020), actress; Jerry Rice (1962- ), football player; Kate Walsh (1967- ), actress; Nancy Kerrigan (1969- ), figure skater, Sacha Baron Cohen (1971- ), comedian/actor; Paul Pierce (1977- ), basketball player; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (1989- ), politician.
TODAY'S FACT: The White House has 132 rooms, including three kitchens and 35 bathrooms.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2019, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya set a new women's world record with a time of 2:14:04 at the Chicago Marathon.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I hate small towns because once you've seen the cannon in the park, there's nothing else to do." -- Lenny Bruce
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.4 billion -- estimated population of the People's Republic of China, as of mid-2022.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 9) and last quarter moon (Oct. 17).
