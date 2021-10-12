TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid.
In 1845, Texas ratified a state constitution.
In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its former Axis ally.
In 1970, the People's Republic of China and Canada announced they would establish diplomatic relations, prompting Taiwan to break ties with Canada.
In 2010, 33 miners who had survived 69 days underground after a mining accident in Copiapo, Chile, were rescued.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lenny Bruce (1925-1966), comedian; Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), British prime minister; Paul Simon (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jerry Jones (1942- ), Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager; Sammy Hagar (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Marie Osmond (1959- ), singer/actress; Ari Fleischer (1960- ), journalist; Doc Rivers (1961- ), basketball player/coach; Kelly Preston (1962-2020), actress; Jerry Rice (1962- ), football player; Kate Walsh (1967- ), actress; Nancy Kerrigan (1969- ), figure skater, Sacha Baron Cohen (1971- ), comedian/actor; Paul Pierce (1977- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The White House has 132 rooms, including three kitchens and 35 bathrooms.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, the first two weeks of the upcoming NBA season were canceled due to a labor dispute.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I won't say ours was a tough school, but we had our own coroner. We used to write essays like 'What I'm going to be if I grow up.'" -- Lenny Bruce
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.4 billion -- estimated population of the People's Republic of China, as of mid-2021.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 12) and full moon (Oct. 20).
